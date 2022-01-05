Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Named Best Roadside Diner in US

Facebook (@PatricksRoadhouse).

Patrick’s Roadhouse earns award from LoveFood.com

By Dolores Quintana

Patrick’s Roadhouse in Santa Monica Canyon has been named the best roadhouse diner in California by Love Food.com who said, “Few things encapsulate US culture so neatly as the classic roadside diner, and the best of these joints are so much more than just places to refuel. From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful décor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we’ve rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state.” 

Patrick’s is one of those diners with unique decor and personality inside and out. The former “Governator” Arnold Schwarzenegger has his own custom iron chair inside the establishment to celebrate his patronage of Patrick’s and his reputation as an Iron Man. 

In awarding the prize to Patrick’s Roadhouse, Love Food.com said, “Patrick’s Roadhouse is a surprising sight on California’s Pacific Coast Highway, bringing a burst of shamrock green to a stretch more associated with blue skies and golden sand. The brilliantly bonkers building, opened in 1973, is decorated with leprechauns and has a dinosaur on its roof. It’s loved for its 1940s atmosphere, delicious dishes like the fish tacos and impeccable service. Past customers include the state’s former governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has a custom-made iron chair with a plaque that says “For The Man of Iron: The Terminator”.

Schwarzeneggar even has his own entree at the diner called, you guessed it, The Governator and is described by the Patrick’s Roadhouse website in pure Arnold fashion, “You’ll be back!” for that Governator! Our featured menu item is boasted about in the LA Times and is sure to blow you away as it was created by Governator Arnold’s mother herself! We can’t give away too much, but just know that you won’t leave hungry!!”

in Dining
Related Posts
Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: Go Go Bird Brings LA-Style Fried Chicken to Westside

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird comes to Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s Citizen Public Market has...

Chu-toro (medium fatty tuna) Yamakake from Soko. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

Palisades News’ Best Westside Dishes of 2021

December 28, 2021

Read more
December 28, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...

Photo: Facebook (@langersdeli).
Dining

Langer’s Expands Delivery Service to Westside With Hefty Price Tag

December 22, 2021

Read more
December 22, 2021

$74 for two sandwiches  By Dolores Quintana Langer’s Deli, the venerated and 74-year-old institution, knows what the Westside has been...
Dining

Islands Closes in Marina, Schwartz’s Opening on Pico, Prime Pizza Coming to Santa Monica

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Schwartz’s Opening on Pico In the Pico-Robertson District,...

Photo: Instagram (@chefjeremyfox).
Crime, Dining

Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Vandalized

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Numerous such incident occurring in the LA-area By Dolores Quintana In recent weeks, there have been several incidents of vandalism...

Photo: Facebook (@EatStellarPizza).
Dining

Former SpaceX Engineer Opening Robotic Pizza Restaurant

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Stellar Pizza coming to LA-area in 2022 By Dolores Quintana Stellar Pizza, a new robotic pizza restaurant concept from a...

Photo: Ramen Nagi (official).
Dining, Food & Drink

Renowned Tokyo-Born Ramen Restaurant Opens Third U.S. Location on the Westside

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Ramen Nagi makes SoCal debut in Westfield Century City By Kerry Slater A legendary Japanese ramen restaurant has opened its...

Photo: Instagram (@the_draycott).
Dining

Palisades Restaurant Offering Unique Cheese

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 9, 2021 Palisades Restaurant offers interesting cheese. According to their Instagram page, The Draycott is currently...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

Photo: Instagram (@cinqueterrewest).
Dining

Pacific Palisades Italian Wine-Inspired Dinners

December 1, 2021

Read more
December 1, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 2, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Chef Gianba Vinzoni’s wine bar Enoteca West is offering two wine-centric...

Photo: Instagram (@hankspalisades).
Dining

Palisades Village Restaurant Offering Special Date Night Dinner

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Hank’s announces fried chicken and champagne dinner  By Dolores Quintana Fried chicken and champagne anyone?   Hank’s, an “American restaurant with...

Photo: Facebook (@ TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining

Live Music Returns to Pacific Palisades’ Draycott Restaurant

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades has reintroduced live music entertainment to their...

Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...

Photo: PF Changs (Facebook)
Dining, News

Los Feliz Butcher Comes to Westside, Breadblock Expanding, P.F. Changs Closes

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Palisades Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Montana Avenue Location for McCall’s Meat & Fish...
Dining

One of LA’s Best Breakfast Burritos is Coming to the Westside

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Wake and Lake, a popular breakfast burrito spot –recently named by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR