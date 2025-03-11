Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Santa Monica City Council is set to discuss a wide range of issues, including updates to transit policies, infrastructure projects, and a strategic plan to address homelessness, during its upcoming meeting on March 11 at City Hall.

The agenda includes a proposed update to the Big Blue Bus Service Design Guidelines, which city staff recommend for approval. The changes are intended to improve service efficiency and performance standards.

Infrastructure projects will also be a focal point, with the council considering contracts for the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant roof replacement, a new police department SMART Center, and Phase 1 of the 19th Street Community Garden Project. If approved, these projects will involve millions in funding and long-term agreements with engineering and construction firms.

Additionally, the council is expected to vote on accepting a $35,000 cannabis equity grant from the state to develop a local cannabis equity program. Other administrative matters on the agenda include approving a corrected set of minutes from a 2024 meeting, updating the job title of an Assistant Building Officer, and approving an amended employment agreement for the City Attorney.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on Santa Monica’s 2025-2030 Homelessness Strategic Plan. The council will review key findings from a renters’ protection program analysis, approve a human services reorganization plan, and consider a resolution declaring a local emergency on homelessness through 2026, citing challenges exacerbated by recent wildfires.

In closed session, the council will discuss labor negotiations, legal matters, and a potential lease agreement for the Civic Auditorium property.

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and certain matters not addressed before 7 p.m.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way ​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
Hard, News

Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Instagram: SantaMonicaPD
Hard, News

Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop A woman was arrested early...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Mardi Gras Parade Returns to Venice Boardwalk

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice Dates Back to 1914 When a Louisiana Native Introduced the Celebration to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR