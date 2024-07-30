Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case

Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident, has been sentenced to nine years in state prison following his guilty plea to charges stemming from a shooting incident in Palisades Park last year.

On the evening of January 18, 2023, Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of Palisades Park. They found a victim who had been shot in the face and transported them to a local hospital.

Detectives determined that the victim had been in an argument with three individuals when Diaz produced a handgun and shot the victim. The incident was later deemed gang-related. Diaz discarded evidence at the scene, which was confirmed through DNA analysis. CCTV footage captured Diaz fleeing the area on foot.

Further investigation revealed that Diaz had been arrested on February 10, 2023, by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder involving a handgun. Ballistic evidence linked the gun used in the LAPD case to the weapon in the Santa Monica incident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed attempted murder charges against Diaz for both incidents. On July 9, 2024, Diaz pled guilty to assault with a semi-automatic firearm (245(b) PC). His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case.

For more information about the investigation, please contact Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256 or Lieutenant Aklufi at 310-458-8493.

in Hard, News
