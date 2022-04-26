Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club Next Week

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild 

“Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health education and awareness for women and their families.  The Irene Dunne Guild, a support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation, created Think Pink over 17 years ago as a gathering meant to educate women on important health issues. 2022 brings together mothers, sisters, daughters, and dear friends in a new re-imagined and socially distanced setting with safety at the forefront. We will safely enjoy a series of lectures focusing on women’s health. This year’s event is Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, 8:30am-3:00 pm at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club.  This popular event will ensure open areas and distance to move around safely, masks will be available for those who need one. 

Featuring morning break-out sessions with notable physicians and speakers. Over the years, topics have included healthy brain aging, addiction, urology, dermatology, and breast health. The event culminates with a wonderful luncheon held outside on the lawn of the Upper Bel Air Bay Club overlooking the Pacific Ocean.  Boutique shopping with open areas to prevent crowding is available throughout the event with net proceeds benefiting programs, equipment and services at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Tickets are $150.00 per person.  Think Pink Co-Chairs are Susie DeWeese and Lorena Craven. For more information, contact Esther Espinoza at Esther.Espinoza@stjohns.orgor 310.829.8262.The Irene Dunne Guild is celebrating its thirty-fifth year as a major support group of Saint John’s Health Center Foundation in Santa Monica, California. The guild is comprised of over 100 members committed to putting their hearts forward to find innovative ways to fundraise, comfort patients, educate their community and nurture the mission of providing compassionate care. www.irenedunneguild.org

