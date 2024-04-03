Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops

The Annenberg Community Beach House is set to host a “Families Welcome” event in partnership with regional nonprofit Miry’s List. This free event aims to foster connections and extend a warm welcome to refugee families newly settled in the LA County region or any newcomers to the community.

Scheduled for April 14 from 2-5 p.m., the event will feature opening remarks by Rabia Ahmadi, followed by a musical performance by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Kymberly Stewart. Miry’s List Founder Miry Whitehill will lead a children’s book storytime and a family discussion on welcoming newcomers. Attendees can also participate in various activities throughout the day, including writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions, and art workshops.

The event will conclude with “BREAD BREAD,” a communal dessert and teatime where participants can share stories and strengthen friendships over Afghan desserts and tea provided by the Ashgary family, Miry’s List program participants.

While attendance is free, a suggested donation of $10 per person will support Miry’s List core programming. RSVP is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/families-welcome-with-mirys-list-tickets-847697214187?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.