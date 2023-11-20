Veterans Garden Takes Home Prize in L.A. Architectural Awards

Winners Were Selected From a Pool of Hundreds

By Zach Armstrong

A Pacific Palisades project, 100% funded by Palisadians and there to remind them of those that served for them and the nation, was one of more than four dozen award recipients at the 53nd Annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards hosted by the Los Angeles Business Council.

Veterans Garden at Pacific Palisades Park located at 851 Alma Real Dr. took home the top prize in the landscape category. The L.A. Department of Parks and Rec-owned project was designed by architect Pamela Burton & Company, developed by The McGregor Company and had Gensler as its graphic architect.

Winners were selected from a pool of hundreds by a panel of experts, architects, construction firms, owners and developers. “This year the LABC is honoring projects that improve communities and neighborhoods in substantial and intentional ways,” said Mary Leslie, president of the Los Angeles Business Council, in a release. “Our honorees embody innovative designs that were not only crafted to reflect the needs and dreams of the people they were designed for, but created as spaces that facilitate progress.”

The Pali Rec Center-adjacent spot is home to several sports and club activities such as the Palisades Bocce Club which includes the Sunset League and Seniors League, the Happy Hour events which include 40-minute morning workouts, and soon the Palisades Chess Club.

“The upper area of our town park was dying. The trees weren’t being cared for. The picnic area was buckled, dirty and tired. The ground was hard and brown. The muse of the Palisades no longer visited.” as the Garden’s website states of its history. “A handful of Palisadians dreamed of how this place could quiet you, put a blanket over you, and gently remind you of the heart of a Palisadian. Of what we all value and hold dear. Veterans Gardens was born, from the belly of an entire community of donations – shaping a new town jewel. From a band of soldiers’ wish to honor its country. From the will of a loyal son to draw a painting of his father’s heart.”

For a full list and slideshow of the L.A. Architectural Awards, go to https://labusinesscouncil.org/53rd-architectural-awards/.