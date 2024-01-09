(Video) Here’s Where You Can Pick Up Physical Copies of Palisades News

Our Newstands Are Located All Throughout the Palisades Business District

@palisadesnews Heres where you can pick up a psychical copy of Palisades News #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #newspaper #news #westla #fyp ♬ Cute Kawaii – sxldi
in Upbeat, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Smitey
News, Upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
Hard, Video

(Video) Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled on Ocean Front Walk

January 4, 2024

Read more
January 4, 2024

It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @palisadesnews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
Dining, Video

(Video) Bakery by Food Network Judge to Open Retail Space on Wilshire

January 3, 2024

Read more
January 3, 2024

The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @palisadesnews A Food Network judge is set to open...
News, Video

(Video) Non-Electric Carousel by Local Artist Tells the Story of Venice

January 2, 2024

Read more
January 2, 2024

The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @palisadesnews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...
News, Video

Shopping for the Little Ones? Santa Monica Place has you Covered!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
News, Video

Beach Belles at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @palisadesnews...
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s New Korean Brunch Destination

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

This is What Breakfast is Like Inside the New “Sweet Maple” Restaurant from Hoyul Steven @palisadesnews Sweet Maple is now...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

New Principal Named for McKinley Elementary School

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

She Began Her Career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Rural Schools The Santa Monica-Malibu School District approved the appointment...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, Upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace,...
News, Video

(Video) Dancing Violinist Charms Holiday Shoppers on Third Street Promenade

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @palisadesnews This dressed-up violonist danced and...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @palisadesnews Fans rushed to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR