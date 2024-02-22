Violinist Hye-Jin Kim to Headline St. Matthew’s Music Guild Concert

Kim Will Showcase Her Talent With Giancarlo Menotti’s Profoundly Lyrical Violin Concerto

Renowned violinist Hye-Jin Kim takes center stage at St. Matthew’s Music Guild on March 8 at 8 p.m., marking her long-awaited return to the guild. The Chamber Orchestra will open the program with compositions by Florence Price and present the world premiere of a commissioned piece by composer Ethan Helm, acclaimed for his 2022 work, “Dream Walk Through Istanbul.”

Ms. Kim, recognized for her “heart-stopping” and “supremely musical” playing by The Strad magazine, will showcase her talent with Giancarlo Menotti’s profoundly lyrical Violin Concerto. Menotti’s work, operatically inspired, finds an ideal interpreter in Kim.

Attendees can familiarize themselves with the COVID policy on the event website. The pre-concert talk, “Liner Notes with Tom Neenan,” occurs at 7:10 in the church before each concert (except October). Latecomers will be seated at the discretion of ushers between compositions.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.musicguildonline.org/event/hye-jin-kim-violin/.