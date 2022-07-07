Westside Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes

Sal and straw’s freshly baked waffle cone perfume (left). Photos: Official.

Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17

By Dolores Quintana

Tyler Malek, who is the co-founder of eclectic Pacific Northwest ice cream brand Salt & Straw has decided that what his company’s ice cream really needs is its own perfume to enhance the customer experience as reported by Food and Wine.com. He and Imaginary Authors, a Portland-based perfume company, will be releasing their three new ice cream perfumes on July 17. Yes, you read that right. 

These perfumes are, of course, fully edible and you can purchase them at Salt & Straw locations or online. The idea came from their previous collaboration on an actual, non-edible perfume, “freshly baked waffle cone”. They bonded as they “nerded out”, as quoted by Food and Wine.com. Malek stated, as quoted by Food and Wine.com, “We talked a lot about how food and smell interact. And over the past four years, we’ve always kind of gone back to this idea of how do we enhance our foods — specifically ice cream — with different aromas.” 
Malek explained, as quoted by Food and Wine.com, “We kept thinking about how we could adjust the aroma of ice cream in a way that hasn’t ever been done before. So we went through each of the ‘flavors’ of perfume, and tried to figure out how to take the ingredients that perfumists use, and how to take the 8,000 and so that are food ingredients and are edible, and use them to create a scent that is made for ice cream.”

The two collaborators focused on “the Neapolitan ice cream” of perfume according to Food and Wine.com. Malek further elaborated, as quoted by Food and Wine.com, “I know that’s kind of cheesy, but you have to start somewhere, when you have all of those flavors to take into consideration. [Imaginary Authors perfumer Josh Meyer] said that if we were going to do a Neapolitan, the three would be versions of citrus, floral, and a woodsy vanilla. The ingredients started lining up, and we were just giddy because we realized that there’s something really cool here.”

