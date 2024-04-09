Woman Waves Knife on Ocean Front Walk, Arrest Made

No Injuries Were Reported

By Zach Armstrong

A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean Front Walk, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

A little after 9:30 a.m., authorities arrived in the area of Brooks Avenue and Ocean Front Walk in response to a radio call about a suspect “possibly” threatening other individuals with a knife. The suspect was described as a Black female in black clothing, according to an LAPD spokesperson. No further details on the suspect or pending charges were immediately provided.

No injuries were reported.