Yoga Gurus Sentenced for Defrauding Malibu Doctor

Dr. Sawusch Had a Successful Medical Practice in Pacific Palisades and Amassed Significant Wealth Through Investments

A federal judge sentenced Anthony David Flores to 15 years and eight months in prison on Monday for defrauding Dr. Mark Sawusch, a California ophthalmologist suffering from bipolar disorder, as per reports in Market Watch and the Los Angeles Times

Flores, 47, and his former girlfriend, actress Anna Rene Moore, manipulated Sawusch to gain control of his $60 million fortune, prosecutors said.

Before meeting Flores and Moore, Sawusch had a successful medical practice in Pacific Palisades and amassed significant wealth through investments. However, mental health struggles and a serious accident in 2016 led to his decline.

Sawusch, who had struggled with mental health issues, met Flores and Moore in Venice Beach in 2017. They moved into his Malibu beachfront home and isolated him from friends and family. They administered LSD, marijuana, and ketamine to the doctor under the guise of treatment, leading to his death in 2018 from a toxic mix of ketamine and alcohol, Market Watch reported.

Prosecutors said Flores and Moore funneled millions into their own accounts and attempted to claim a third of his fortune after his death. Flores pleaded guilty to wire fraud and other charges last year. Moore, 40, who also pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with authorities, is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 28.

Sawusch’s family expressed relief at the sentencing. “It is so hard to believe that over six years ago we began this tremendously long and unfathomable battle seeking justice,” they said in a statement, reported by Market Watch.

After meeting the pair, Sawusch invited them to live in his home and granted Flores power of attorney, which Flores used to access his finances. Following Sawusch’s death, Flores and Moore claimed entitlement to a third of his fortune but eventually dropped the claim after a civil suit.

Prosecutors said Sawusch’s family spent over $5 million in legal fees to recover the stolen money.

The case highlighted issues of caregiver fraud, with experts noting telltale signs like isolating the victim from family and suspicious financial transactions. Sawusch’s family argued he was too ill to make sound decisions, while Flores maintained Sawusch was capable and that their relationship was mutually beneficial.