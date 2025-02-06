10-Year-Old Palisades Girl Wins Martial Arts Medals Weeks After Losing Home to Fire

Savoian, a green belt in Yoshukai karate, trained at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in Pacific Palisades

Just weeks after losing her home and dojo in the Palisades Fire, 10-year-old Eden Savoian competed in the International Martial Arts Competition (IMAC) in Las Vegas, securing two bronze medals in Traditional Forms and Traditional Weapons (nunchucks).

Savoian, a green belt in Yoshukai karate, trained at Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Center in Pacific Palisades before the fire destroyed both her home and the longtime dojo. Despite having no formal training space leading up to the competition, she pressed forward, representing not only herself but also her classmates, many of whom also lost their homes.

“I’m here to represent my other dojo classmates and friends,” Savoian said.

Her participation was made possible after her dojo provided her with a new uniform, belt, and nunchucks. Beyond competing, she helped coordinate replacement trophies and medals for teammates who lost their awards in the fire.

Gerry Blanck’s dojo, a community fixture for 43 years, has been working to rebuild. Sensei Blanck praised Savoian’s perseverance, calling her story “an emblem of tenacity” and a reminder of the power of resilience.