18th Santa Monica Film Festival is Coming this Weekend. Here’s are the Selections

Photo: Santa Monica Film Festival

Screenings Followed by Award Ceremony and Reception

The upcoming 18th Santa Monica Film Festival is set to captivate audiences with a selection of award-winning independent films from local, national, and international filmmakers. 

This year’s festival is designed to offer both in-person film screenings at AMC 4 Santa Monica and a virtual experience accessible to a global audience.

Event Schedule:

Screenings

AMC Broadway 4 – Theater 1

  • 11:00 AM: “Shot Dead”
    • Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers
  • 12:40 PM: “The Great Awakening”
    • Followed by Q&A with Rizza Islam
  • 3:00 PM: “Stolen Dough”
    • Followed by Q&A with Claudia Wit
  • 4:20 PM: “Influence”
    • Q&A with Filmmakers

AMC Broadway 4 – Theater 2

  • 11:00 AM: “We Will Not Be Silenced”
    • Followed by Q&A with Johan Flybring and Tigran Martinian
  • 1:00 PM: Shorts Block 1
    • “The Old Young Crow”
    • “Denuevo”
    • “Radio Telescope”
    • “Career Day”
    • Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers
  • 2:15 PM: Shorts Block 2
    • “Onions”
    • “What Ever Happened to Jonny Faith”
    • “A Wedding Day”
    • Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers
  • 3:30 PM: Shorts Block 3
    • “This Body Is A Shell”
    • “A Night In Bridge”
    • “Good Bad Luck”
    • Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers
  • 4:40 PM: Shorts Block 4
    • “Trundle and the Lost Borscht of Atlantis”
    • “All At Once”
    • “Rochelles”
    • Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

Awards

  • Date: Saturday, Feb 3
  • Time: 6:15 PM – 6:45 PM
  • Venue: AMC 4 Santa Monica

Reception

  • Date: Saturday, Feb 3
  • Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
  • Venue: Loulou

For more information, go to https://www.santamonicafilmfestival.com

