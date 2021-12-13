23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall

Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries

By Sam Catanzaro

A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm and shoulder injuries following a fall in the Palisades area over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sullivan Fire Road on December 11 around 11:30 a.m.

“LAFD land and air [responded] to a helmeted 23 year-old male mountain bicyclist in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injury sustained in a fall. An LAFD rescue helicopter was able to land nearby, and is being assisted by LAFD ground crews in medically stabilizing the patient, who will be carried on a stretcher to the nearby aircraft for continuous in-flight care during direct transport to a regional trauma center,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

No further details are available at the present time.