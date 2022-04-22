$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million

By Dolores Quintana

A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market in the Huntington Palisades is for sale for the first time since 2014 as reported by the Robb Report.

This private section of the Palisades was first established in 1926. The first home that was built there in that year still stands. The Huntington Palisades are known for their oversized estates and multi-million dollar mansion properties. The majority of the homes in Huntington Palisades were constructed in a bluff area boasting amazing views of the ocean.

The estate that is for sale is located at 15000 Corona Del Mar and is listed for $30 million. It sits on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood and spans 33,802 square feet. The structure was completed in 1999 and, as mentioned earlier, hasn’t been on the market for eight years. The home looks very traditional from the outside, but the interior is not quite as traditional as it would appear to be. The home is move-in ready and has state-of-the-art technology, custom finishing and appliances. The home’s custom features include brick fireplaces, built-in shelves and other cabinetry, and coffered ceilings. These custom features showcase the painstaking attention to detail that the builders used to craft the house and its amenities.

The home has six bedrooms and six and a half baths with wide plank wood flooring throughout the living space, high ceilings and white walls that emphasize the wide-open spaces available for the residents in the home. The home also features oversized windows that emphasize the gorgeous ocean views. The living and dining rooms open out into terraces and balconies as do the bedrooms on the second floor.

The ground floor has a living area that connects directly to the infinity pool and spa. The most interesting feature is that the infinity pool has a glass cover, so the pool can also be used as a luxury outdoor dance floor. The patio area has a fire pit and outdoor dining area with the same gorgeous ocean view.

Listing agent Zac Mostame of the Agency says, as quoted by The Robb Report, “One of the best parts about the home is that you can hear the nearby waves crashing throughout the house. In addition, the unique glass pool cover turns the swimming pool into a dance floor with a disco light, which is ideal for those looking to entertain friends and family. On top of that, the home is conveniently situated in prime walking distance to the Pacific Palisades Village.”

Finally, the estate also comes with other amenities such as formal living and dining rooms, a gym and a movie theatre on the second floor that has cinema seating. The kitchen is an oversized chef’s kitchen with a marble island. Privacy is assured since the property is gated on every side and comes with landscaping that is meant to keep prying eyes out.