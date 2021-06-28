$30 Million Mountaintop Parcel Selling on Auction

30-acre property selling to highest bidder

By Chad Winthrop

A $30 million, 30-acre mountaintop parcel is selling to the highest bidder via auction.

Concierge Auctions announced May 10 that bidding is now open for Stella Nova, an unrivaled 30± acre parcel in the heart of Bel Air, California. Listed for $29.9 million, with a current ask of $15 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on May 11th. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

“This property is one of the last of its kind. You won’t find 30 acres in the heart of Bel Air with the stunning views, unmatched privacy, and the close proximity to modern amenities, top-tier schools, and easy travel routes that this property offers,” stated Drew Meyers, Listing Agent. “Rare opportunities also exist to build at such a swift pace, but with construction permits already in place, an individual can truly take advantage of the process to develop this piece of land.”

Endless 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles characterize the property while the surrounding snowcap mountain make this one of the most unique settings in all of Southern California. A design more than a decade in the making, Stella Nova offers a unique opportunity to build an estate beyond your wildest dreams.

“Break ground on the staggering seven acres of land already graded and standing shovel-ready for fully-approved plans and permits. Plans include a massive 40,000± square-foot estate, sprawling around a grand ballroom lined with French doors that open to an expansive terrace overlooking the ocean. The estate is masterfully designed for entertaining both indoors and out, creating seamless transitions to the stunning landscape. As one of the last locations of its kind, exclusive privacy with the convenience of modern amenities nearby make Stella Nova a true rarity in opulent Bel Air,” reads a press release announcing the auction.

Additional features of the approved plans include eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms; 2,000± square-foot master bedroom suite with dual showroom closets and French doors opening to an ocean-view balcony; a grand library with floor-to-ceiling built-ins; a spacious kitchen with two roomy islands; planned entertainment areas include a wellness center with indoor lap pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, steam room, and sauna; a theatre room and bowling alley; and an outdoor infinity pool with ocean views and a professional bar. Outdoor features include a tranquil meditation pond, putting green, motor court, basketball and tennis court, observatory, and an air conditioned 11-car subterranean auto gallery and lounge—all just 20 minutes to Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive and 30 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles and LAX.