$84K Raised to Restore Temescal Canyon Mural

The Mural, Which Adorns a Retaining Wall Near Palisades High School, Was Painted Over 40 Years Ago

A community-led effort to restore the iconic Temescal Canyon Mural has raised $84,716.60 toward its $105,000 fundraising goal. The mural, which adorns a retaining wall near Palisades High School, was originally painted over 40 years ago by students as an homage to the local landscape and history.

The project is spearheaded by original mural artists Kat Kozik (Pali High Class of ’83) and Cathy Salser (Class of ’84), alongside Palisades resident Cindy Simon. They aim to professionally restore the artwork while enhancing its role as a teaching and creative space that celebrates harmony with nature.

“The mural is a love letter to the Pacific Palisades, inviting viewers to explore its wild beauty, reflect on its first peoples, and consider how modern life interacts with the land,” organizers wrote on a donation page post.

Initially funded entirely by local donations between 1983 and 1990, the mural now requires restoration to preserve its legacy for future generations, according to the post.

Donations can be made online or via postal mail. Checks should be made payable to AWBW with “TCMP” in the memo line and sent to TCMP, 15332 Antioch Street #302, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. More information can be found at https://awbwart.donorsupport.co/page/FUNMMUFXKLL.