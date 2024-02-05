Actress Anna Paquin Cuts Price on Venice Estate to $8M

Photo: MLS.com

Acquiring the property in 2010 for $1,232,000, Paquin collaborated with environmental architect David Hertz

Hollywood actress Anna Paquin, renowned for her role as Sookie Stackhouse in HBO’s “True Blood,” continues her quest to find a buyer for her Venice, CA estate, according to a post by Realtor.com.  

Initially listed at $14 million in 2020, Paquin has adjusted the price to $8 million for the 5,280-square-foot property, which was also available for rent at $35,000 per month in 2022.

Acquiring the property in 2010 for $1,232,000, Paquin collaborated with environmental architect David Hertz to build the custom home in 2017. The rustic residence incorporates cedar benches from the Hollywood Bowl in its exterior wood details. The open floor plan spans two levels, featuring expansive living rooms, kitchens, and dining areas.

The main-level kitchen impresses with open shelving and countertop bar seating, while the second-floor kitchen boasts a spacious center island, picture windows, and an adjoining outdoor space. The downstairs living room seamlessly connects to the backyard through a retractable wall, enhancing the indoor-outdoor living experience.

Upstairs, the family room offers a built-in bench and is illuminated by skylights. Reclaimed teak flooring graces the second level, adding to the home’s rustic charm. Paquin, who made her acting debut at age 11 in “The Piano,” won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role. Her diverse career includes appearances in “X-Men,” “Almost Famous,” and her pivotal role in the “True Blood” series since 2008.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/anna-paquin-now-asking-8m-for-her-venice-california-home/.

