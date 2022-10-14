Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House

Photo: Noel Kleinman.

Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house 

By Dolores Quintana

Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a second property in the Pacific Palisades as reported by The Real Deal.com. The new home in the Sandler portfolio cost $4.1 million and is a ranch house at 15415 Albright Street according to The Dirt.com

The 1,840-square-foot home was built in 1947 and is a three-bedroom, two-bath home that has been extensively renovated. The home comes with plans for a new house on the property that would consist of two stories at 76,000 square feet that would come with a basement. 

The estate is wood-shingled, and white with mullioned windows and Cape Cod-style shutters and is located in an exclusive cul-de-sac. The home is located on an almost quarter-acre lot that has a two car garage attached to the home. The living room continues the theme of white decor with a white fireplace with black bricks around it. The home also has a formal dining room, a chandelier and an all-white kitchen.  

Sandler and his wife Jackie have a real interest in real estate and their holdings include three luxury condos, and an estate in Malibu on the beach, and their first home in the Pacific Palisades, an estate formerly owned by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for a grand total of over $40 million dollars in real estate holdings just in Los Angeles. The Sandlers also have properties in Florida and Massachusetts.

