Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

Photo: MLS.com

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million

A 1940s-era fourplex in Mar Vista could soon be replaced by a new five-story, 49-unit affordable apartment complex, according to an April 2025 application filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.

The proposed development at 3608 S. Centinela Avenue is being advanced by HVN Development and is set to include a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, Urbanize LA reported. Notably, the project would not include automobile parking.

The application, filed under case number EAR-2025-2128-AH, was accepted for review on April 15 and is currently assigned to planning staffer Ariel Jones, according to public records. The project remains on hold as of this writing, with no hearing date scheduled.

Plans call for the demolition of the existing four-unit structure, which was sold in November 2024 for $1.9 million, according to Redfin. The original 1944 building spans approximately 3,139 square feet and features four two-bedroom, one-bathroom units arranged around a central courtyard with enclosed garage parking. 

As a fully affordable project, the proposed development qualifies for incentives under the city’s new Citywide Housing Incentive Program, which aims to streamline the approval of income-restricted housing, Urbanize LA reported. The project is also notable for using the city’s new Expanded Administrative Review process, a departure from the more commonly used Executive Directive 1 pathway.

Architecture firm Stockton Architects is designing the building, which is expected to feature a contemporary stucco-clad exterior, according to a rendering published by Urbanize LA.

The applicant listed on the planning documents is 3608 S Centinela LLC, represented by Dana Sayles of planning consultancy three6ixty.

in News, Real Estate
Photo: Getty
Photo: Instagram: @shop12thtribe
Photo: City of Los Angeles
Photo: Caltrans
Photo: LA County
Photo: Instagram
Photo: LA28
