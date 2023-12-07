American Legion Luncheon to Feature Army Brig. General

Photo: American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283

The Mission of the Event Is to to “Support Army Recruiting While Cultivating a Solid Relationship With Key Community Leaders

By Zach Armstrong

American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 will host a special luncheon with Army Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor on Dec. 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The post says the mission of the event is to to “support Army recruiting while cultivating a solid relationship with key community leaders to inspire them to take action in championing the Army.” 

The event, taking place at 15247 La Cruz Dr., will include a panel featuring LTC Johann Hindert (moderator) – Special Forces, Ranger; BG Curtis Taylor – Armor, Ranger; Jim Cragg – Special Forces, Intelligence; CSM Carvet Tate – Armor; Soldier #1 – Intelligence; Soldier #2 – Aviation; Soldier #3 – Medical; Soldier #4 – JAG, EOD, or Engineer; and Solder #5 – Drone or Psyops.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

  • 12:30 – 12:35 p.m. — Welcome remarks by the Post Commander Jim Cragg and introduction of BG Taylor
  • 12:35 – 12:55 p.m. — Briefing by BG Taylor BG Curtis Taylor
  • 12:55 – 1:05 p.m. — Q&A with BG Taylor BG Curtis Taylor
  • 1:05 – 1:10 p.m. — Remarks by LTC Hindert and introduction of the Special Panel
  • 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. — Q&A with Special Panel (BG Taylor, Jim Cragg, LTC Hindert, CSM Tate, and few soldiers)
  • 1:40 – 1:45 p.m. — Closing remarks by Jim Jim Cragg
  • 1:45 – 2:00 p.m. — Networking

For more information, go to https://www.alpost283.com/events#!event/2023/12/14/special-luncheon-with-army-brig-gen-curtis-taylor.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @jacksonkalb
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Filling In Former Roca Pizza Location

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas perfected at Jemma restaurant in Hollywood Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has announced a new...

Photo: Sweet Maple
Dining, News

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi...
Dining, Video

(Video) Third Street Celebrity Bakery Closes Its Doors

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The show made appearances on the hit TLC show @palisadesnews Third Street has lost a bakery. #bakery #restaurant #santamonica #dining...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Reservable Pickleball Program Launched in Santa Monica

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Sport’s Rising Popularity Led to Extended Wait Times at the Courts Pickleball aficionados now have the option to reserve...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony Coming to Palisades

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Celebration Will Be Graced With Live Musical Performances Join the festivities on the first night of Chanukah with Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @palisadesnews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @palisadesnews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style. #christmas...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of Palisades Village Holiday Celebration

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Palisades Village welcomed the holiday season with festive style. @palisadesnews Palisades Village welcomed the hollday season with festive style #christmas...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Claire College Cambridge
Hard, News

UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK),...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Luxurious Equestrian Estate “Paradise Found” Hits the Market in Sullivan Canyon

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

David Calvert-Jones Lists Renovated Cliff May Residence for $21.5 Million By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles-based businessman David Calvert-Jones is parting...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built $14M Palisadian Home Includes Cabana and Private Theater

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The Lower Level Invites Entertainment and Relaxation With a Wine Room and a Fully Equipped Gym In the heart of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR