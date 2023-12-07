American Legion Luncheon to Feature Army Brig. General

The Mission of the Event Is to to “Support Army Recruiting While Cultivating a Solid Relationship With Key Community Leaders

By Zach Armstrong

American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 will host a special luncheon with Army Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor on Dec. 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The post says the mission of the event is to to “support Army recruiting while cultivating a solid relationship with key community leaders to inspire them to take action in championing the Army.”

The event, taking place at 15247 La Cruz Dr., will include a panel featuring LTC Johann Hindert (moderator) – Special Forces, Ranger; BG Curtis Taylor – Armor, Ranger; Jim Cragg – Special Forces, Intelligence; CSM Carvet Tate – Armor; Soldier #1 – Intelligence; Soldier #2 – Aviation; Soldier #3 – Medical; Soldier #4 – JAG, EOD, or Engineer; and Solder #5 – Drone or Psyops.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

12:30 – 12:35 p.m. — Welcome remarks by the Post Commander Jim Cragg and introduction of BG Taylor

12:35 – 12:55 p.m. — Briefing by BG Taylor BG Curtis Taylor

12:55 – 1:05 p.m. — Q&A with BG Taylor BG Curtis Taylor

1:05 – 1:10 p.m. — Remarks by LTC Hindert and introduction of the Special Panel

1:10 – 1:40 p.m. — Q&A with Special Panel (BG Taylor, Jim Cragg, LTC Hindert, CSM Tate, and few soldiers)

1:40 – 1:45 p.m. — Closing remarks by Jim Jim Cragg

1:45 – 2:00 p.m. — Networking

For more information, go to https://www.alpost283.com/events#!event/2023/12/14/special-luncheon-with-army-brig-gen-curtis-taylor.