American Legion Post 283 Launches Initiative During July 4th Celebrations

It Seeks to Foster Camaraderie Between the Public and Military Members Through Events Highlighting Medal Recipients, U.S. Service Academies, and Special Operations Forces

American Legion Palisades Post 283 is set to launch a national initiative this July 4th aimed at enhancing the standing of the military and veterans in American society. 

Led by Post 283 Commander Jim Cragg, the initiative seeks to foster camaraderie and respect between the public and military service members through a series of events highlighting Medal of Honor recipients, U.S. service academies, and special operations forces.

This year, the Post will play a prominent role in the Pacific Palisades 4th of July celebrations. Medal of Honor recipients, the Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and members of the U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets will participate in various events, including “Run with the Supe,” military displays in the parade, and a post-parade BBQ featuring speeches from distinguished guests.

Post 283 July 4th Day’s Events:

8:15 a.m. — 5k/10k Run “Run with the Supe” Post 283 will host active duty military members, West Point Cadets, local ROTC Cadets, and veterans to join U.S. Military Academy at West Point Superintendent Lieutenant General Steve Gilland in the annual Palisades Will Rogers 5k & 10k run.

10:00 a.m. — Post-Run Brunch for Military Members A brunch at the Post will honor active duty military, veterans, and their families. Lt. Gen. Gilland and Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell will be present for introductions and media interviews.

2:00 p.m. — Distinguished Guests and Parade Participation The 76th annual Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade will feature military vehicles, a flyover, and participation by Lt. Gen. Gilland as the reviewing officer and Medal of Honor Recipient Gary Littrell as an honored guest.

3:30 p.m. — “Meet Our Military” Post-Parade BBQ Military vehicles will be on display for families. Lt. Gen. Gilland, CSM Littrell, members of the U.S. Army Special Forces Green Berets, and Post 283 Legionnaires will interact with the public and give speeches on American independence.

7:00 p.m. — Fireworks and Music The day’s festivities will conclude with an evening of fireworks and music at Palisades Charter High School.

