Angelini Osteria Opening Pacific Palisades Restaurant in 2022

By Dolores Quintana

A new branch of Angelini Osteria and Alimentari will soon open a new location in the Pacific Palisades, according to their website and Instagram page.

While there is no set opening date, their website and Instagram only say the restaurant will be open soon, the address is listed as 15225 Palisades Village Lane in the Palisades Village By Caruso shopping center. The Palisades Village website says, “Prepare your palate for an authentic Italian dining experience at Angelini’s newest destination, featuring the kitchen philosophy of Angelini Osteria with all the warmth and hospitality of Trattoria Amici. Enjoy Chef Gino Angelini’s beloved signature dishes like Lasagna Verde and Tagliolini al Limone alongside plenty of vegan and vegetarian options. Authentic Italian fare will combine the freshness of local goods with Chef Angelini’s unique touch.”

Chef Angelini grew up in San Clemente in Northern Italy and his food is from that classic and authentic tradition of Italian cuisine and opened Angelini Osteria in 2001. He has been cooking since childhood, starting with working in the family kitchen with his mother and grandmother.

He had an extensive career as an esteemed chef in Italy before coming to Los Angeles in 1995.