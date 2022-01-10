Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH: Palisades Today – January 10th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Annual Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers Through PPTFH
* Beloved Gerry Blanck’s Dojo Closes After 27 Years In The Community.
Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations
January 11, 2022 Staff Writer
As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...
Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million
January 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Matt Wollman sells estate By Dolores Quintana A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million. Matt...
Mural Honoring the Life of Molly Steinsapir Coming to the Palisades
January 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Each week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’ where customers can give a to their favourite local charities while enjoying...
Drop in Santa Monica Mountains Monarch Butterfly Numbers ‘Deeply Concerning’
January 5, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana There are 18 critically endangered species of butterflies and moths in the state of California and the...
Recent Study Finds 3 out of 5 Westside Families are Food Insecure
January 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study found that 3 out of 5 families are food insecure in our community. Learn how you can...
Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic
January 4, 2022 Staff Writer
An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA
January 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Ocean Ave Resident Artist Program Art Pop Up Showcased in Palisades Park
January 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A temporary art installation has been placed in Palisades Park creating a unique visual display provided by the City of...
Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022
January 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...
Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier
December 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
