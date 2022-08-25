Antisemitic Flyers Distributed to Homes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood

Congressman Ted W. Lieu calls on FBI to launch formal investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

On Thursday, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County), Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Task Force, called on the FBI to launch a formal investigation into hateful flyers that were distributed to homes in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades this past weekend.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Rep. Lieu urged the FBI to do more to address the recurrent acts of antisemitism committed in and around Los Angeles County, noting that this week’s incidents were not the first time members of the community have received such flyers.

According to Lieu’s office, on August 21, 2022, residents of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades reported to local law enforcement that they discovered antisemitic flyers at their doorsteps. At this time, it is unclear how many residents and communities have been impacted by this unwarranted act. Lieu’s office did not immediately disclose the content of the flyers.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic flyers distributed in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades over the weekend. These recent incidents follow a string of antisemitic acts that have shocked and appalled our community. We need the Department of Justice to help local law enforcement track down those responsible for these flyers, and to address the antisemitism that is on the rise here and all over the country. We have to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent these incidents. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and urge the FBI to do more to keep our community safe,” Lieu said.

In recent years, similar incidents have occurred in Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, and other areas in the region. In addition.

In December 2019, the Nessah Synagogue, a Persian Jewish congregation in Beverly Hills, was vandalized, resulting in damage to the sanctuary and several Jewish relics. Days after, three Los Angeles Jewish schools were tagged with antisemitic graffiti. According to police reports, a swastika and hateful messages, including the phrase “time to pay,” were found spray painted at the American Jewish University in Bel Air, the Westwood Charter School, and Milken Community High School. Similarly, in January 2022, antisemitic fliers were found at seven elementary and middle schools in Santa Monica.

“I am deeply concerned because if these acts continue to happen without appropriate consequences, they will eventually lead to violence,” Lieu said. “I am committed to rooting out the kind of intolerance and bigotry that leads to these kinds of hateful acts. I will continue to work with local Jewish leaders, elected officials, and law enforcement to address anti-Semitism in our community.”