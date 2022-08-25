Antisemitic Flyers Distributed to Homes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood

Congressman Ted W. Lieu calls on FBI to launch formal investigation 

By Sam Catanzaro

On Thursday, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County), Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Task Force, called on the FBI to launch a formal investigation into hateful flyers that were distributed to homes in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades this past weekend. 

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Rep. Lieu urged the FBI to do more to address the recurrent acts of antisemitism committed in and around Los Angeles County, noting that this week’s incidents were not the first time members of the community have received such flyers.

According to Lieu’s office, on August 21, 2022, residents of Brentwood and Pacific Palisades reported to local law enforcement that they discovered antisemitic flyers at their doorsteps. At this time, it is unclear how many residents and communities have been impacted by this unwarranted act. Lieu’s office did not immediately disclose the content of the flyers.   

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the antisemitic flyers distributed in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades over the weekend. These recent incidents follow a string of antisemitic acts that have shocked and appalled our community. We need the Department of Justice to help local law enforcement track down those responsible for these flyers, and to address the antisemitism that is on the rise here and all over the country. We have to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent these incidents. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and urge the FBI to do more to keep our community safe,” Lieu said. 

In recent years, similar incidents have occurred in Beverly Hills, Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, and other areas in the region. In addition. 

In December 2019, the Nessah Synagogue, a Persian Jewish congregation in Beverly Hills, was vandalized, resulting in damage to the sanctuary and several Jewish relics. Days after, three Los Angeles Jewish schools were tagged with antisemitic graffiti. According to police reports, a swastika and hateful messages, including the phrase “time to pay,” were found spray painted at the American Jewish University in Bel Air, the Westwood Charter School, and Milken Community High School. Similarly, in January 2022, antisemitic fliers were found at seven elementary and middle schools in Santa Monica. 

“I am deeply concerned because if these acts continue to happen without appropriate consequences, they will eventually lead to violence,” Lieu said. “I am committed to rooting out the kind of intolerance and bigotry that leads to these kinds of hateful acts. I will continue to work with local Jewish leaders, elected officials, and law enforcement to address anti-Semitism in our community.”

Related Posts
LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Set to Open Soon in Pacific Palisades

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

ROCA Pizza eyes fall opening date By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizzeria in the coming...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

The Malibu Beach Inn. Photo: malibubeachinn.com.
News

Court Rejects Lawsuit Against the City of Malibu Over Denial of Malibu Beach Inn Hotel Swimming Pool Project

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Court found that the action was barred by the statute of limitations On July 5 Judge James Chalfant dismissed a...

A 45-acre cluster of land was recently acquired by the National Park Service in the Circle X Ranch area of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...
News

Voting Open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council Election

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Voting will end on September 2nd at 9 p.m.  Voting is now open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brain Espin Good Evening, I hope this email finds you well.  As you can...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Real Estate

Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

News, Real Estate

Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home  By Dolores Quintana Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has...
News

Illegal Dumping at Palisades-Malibu YMCA Will Cost Organization $1,500

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Three bags of mulch dumped on environmentally sensitive land  By Dolores Quintana An incident of illegal dumping on the Palisades-Malibu...

