Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats

Submitted by the PPCC

Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three & Eight in Pacific Palisades to apply to become the 2nd Alternate Representative for these Areas on the PPCC Board of Directors

The 2nd Alternate Area Three position has become vacant because the former 1st Alternate Representative, Danielle Samulon, has moved from the Area and Nancy Niles, the former 2nd Alternate, has now become the 1st Alternate per PPCC Bylaws. The Area Eight 2nd Alternate position has been vacant since October 2020. Persons interested in one of the 2nd Alternate positions must apply by submitting a Statement (details below); candidates for the positions will then be screened and nominated by the Three Chairs Committee and elected by the Board.

The persons elected as the Area Three and Area Eight 2nd Alternates will serve the same term as the primary Area Representatives (term ending on September 30, 2022). Alternate representatives are encouraged to attend meetings and to participate in the discussion of issues, but the 2nd Alternate does not vote unless the Primary and 1st Alternate representatives are absent.

Applicants for the 2nd Alternate Area Three & Eight Representative positions must live within the specified boundaries of PPCC Areas Three & Eight, respectively, in Pacific Palisades. Area Three includes the upper and lower Marquez and Bel Air Bay Club areas; Area Eight includes the Riviera and Polo Fields/Paul Revere areas. To see the specified Pacific Palisades area boundaries, visit www.pacpalicc.org (Area Maps tab)

All interested persons must submit a Statement of any length which shall include the number of years residing in Pacific Palisades, the number of years as a resident of Area Three or Eight (as applicable), the number of years at the applicant’s current principal residence and that address. The Statement must include the applicant’s position on issues he or she believes are of importance to the community, and may also include a few biographical facts including any skills

Applications for the Areas Three & Eight 2nd Alternate positions must be received by 9am on Monday, July 5, 2021. Email Statements to: info@pacpalicc.org.that the applicant would bring to PPCC.

Please direct any questions to info@pacpalicc.org.