Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Pacific Palisades residents, what are your travel plans this summer? Are you planning on staying in Pacific Palisades and enjoying the museums, hikes and restaurants that travelers from all around the world come to visit? Or do you plan on traveling elsewhere for a summer vacation?
Are You Staying in the Palisades Over the Summer?
Court Upholds City of Los Angeles Decision on Proposed Eldercare Facility in Pacific Palisades
March 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Residents association appeal rejected as court defers to City’s judgment on compatibility with neighborhood A judge in California’s Second District...
LA City Council Calls for Report on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls
March 17, 2023 Staff Writer
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Negotiations for Malibu School District Progressing, Officials Say
March 17, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
City of Malibu and Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Complete draft of key deliverables By Sam Catanzaro Negotiations between Santa...
Two Legendary Burger and Pizza Restaurants Opening Shared Malibu Storefront
March 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Irv’s Burgers & Prince Street Pizza to Co-Share Malibu Country Mart space By Dolores Quintana Irv’s Burgers is a staple...
LA City Council Committee Passes Motion to Consider Lower Sidewalk and Park Vending Fees
March 16, 2023 Staff Writer
The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...
NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities
March 15, 2023 Staff Writer
Comment period open until end of the month The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period...
Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era
Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library. The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala
More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...
Mountain Lion P-22 Buried in the Santa Monica Mountains Tribal Ceremony
March 4 burial for Southern California’s most famous mountain lion at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains On...
LAPD Data Shows Record Number of Identity Theft Reports in 2022
LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Thank you to the Palisades community for being so vigilant and helping...
World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot Developed at UCLA
March 13, 2023 Staff Writer
During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M
The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades
By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA
The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...
