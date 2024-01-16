Art Scavenger Hunt & Tour Coming to Getty Villa

For the themed potluck, bring anything related to Greek, Italian, or Roman themes

Join the Getty Villa Art Adventure/Montessori Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art-Activity event with multiple components.

The visit includes a Peristyle Tour, mini art lecture, Montessori Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity, and concludes with a themed Potluck Picnic.

This unique event, unlike other Getty Villa visits, provides tickets for 100 persons, eliminating the need for individual ticket arrangements. Space is limited, and attendance requires filling out the event form https://forms.gle/FW4aozDwU1ngkqVu6.

Itinerary:

9:30 to 10:00 Arrival, Meander, and Stroll around outer gardens and the Peristyle

10:00 Meet at the bottom end of the Outer Peristyle for a guided tour

10:00 to 10:30 Guided tour of the Outer Peristyle

10:30 Meet at the Amphitheater

10:30 to 11:00 Small Art Lesson AND Instructions for Montessori Museum Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity

11:00 to 12:30 Montessori Museum Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity

12:30/1:00 to 1:45 Potluck Lunch (in our reserved picnic area)

2:00 onwards More Museum or head out to other adventures.

For the themed potluck, bring anything related to Greek, Italian, or Roman themes. Plates, napkins, and utensils will be provided.

For more information, go to https://www.meetup.com/lb-adventures/events/298213888/.