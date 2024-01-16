Art Scavenger Hunt & Tour Coming to Getty Villa

Photo: N/A

For the themed potluck, bring anything related to Greek, Italian, or Roman themes

Join the Getty Villa Art Adventure/Montessori Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art-Activity event with multiple components. 

The visit includes a Peristyle Tour, mini art lecture, Montessori Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity, and concludes with a themed Potluck Picnic.

This unique event, unlike other Getty Villa visits, provides tickets for 100 persons, eliminating the need for individual ticket arrangements. Space is limited, and attendance requires filling out the event form https://forms.gle/FW4aozDwU1ngkqVu6.

Itinerary:

  • 9:30 to 10:00 Arrival, Meander, and Stroll around outer gardens and the Peristyle
  • 10:00 Meet at the bottom end of the Outer Peristyle for a guided tour
  • 10:00 to 10:30 Guided tour of the Outer Peristyle
  • 10:30 Meet at the Amphitheater
  • 10:30 to 11:00 Small Art Lesson AND Instructions for Montessori Museum Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity
  • 11:00 to 12:30 Montessori Museum Scavenger Hunt/Kinetic Art Activity
  • 12:30/1:00 to 1:45 Potluck Lunch (in our reserved picnic area)
  • 2:00 onwards More Museum or head out to other adventures.

For the themed potluck, bring anything related to Greek, Italian, or Roman themes. Plates, napkins, and utensils will be provided.

For more information, go to https://www.meetup.com/lb-adventures/events/298213888/.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Marianna Varviani
News, Upbeat

Upcoming Dance Theater Performance Inspired by L.A. Culture & The Power of Connection

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Marianna Varviani, Founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, Is the Veteran Choreographer Behind the Performance By Zach Armstrong This Friday...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

Modernization Project Advances For New SMMUSD Early Education Building

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

The Building Is Set to House Seven Classrooms, Offering Over 9,000 Square Feet of Learning Space On Dec. 8, the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Duplicate Bridge Game Coming to Pali Library

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The organizer encourages attendees to bring partners The Palisades Branch Library will host a new monthly Duplicate Bridge game on...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

NBA Star Finds Buyer for Multi-Million Dollar Venice Property

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

Indoor amenities include an amangiri-inspired pool and a home theater.  By Zach Armstrong For a price of $7.65 million, Phoenix Suns...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Four-Bedroom Home with Wooden Exterior Lists for Under $3M

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring Going for $2.9 million, this Mar Vista...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Beach-Adjacent Mobile Home Going for Under Half a Million

January 14, 2024

Read more
January 14, 2024

The interior showcases recent upgrades like a convenient breakfast bar Indulge in coastal living with this turnkey 1-bedroom, 1-bath home,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday  By Nick Antonicello  In what is one of the largest tented fumigations...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set Today for New Palisades Pizzeria

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The old-school Italian-American eatery takes over the previous location of Roco By Zach Armstrong A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Smitey
News, Upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR