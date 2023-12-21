Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

Photo: Instagram: @stellabarra

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure.

By Zach Armstrong

Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar, a popular pizza outpost that has served Santa Monica via Main Street for over a decade, will officially close its doors in the new year on Jan. 5. 

The eatery will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until its closure date. Special offers are also set to arise in Stella’s final weeks of operation. 

“We have felt so honored to be a part of the Santa Monica community for over a decade, and serving our wonderful guests has been an absolute pleasure.” The business stated on an Instagram post. “Your loyalty has meant the world to us.”

Located near the Santa Monica Pier, Stella stands as an indoor/outdoor patio dining destination serving up an array of items including crust dips, antipasti, pastas, desserts, wine, cocktails and more. Its signature pizza selection includes the Sausage & Shaved Fennel, the Spicy Diablo and Butternut Squash.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s New Korean Brunch Destination

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

This is What Breakfast is Like Inside the New “Sweet Maple” Restaurant from Hoyul Steven @palisadesnews Sweet Maple is now...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Pizzeria is Now Open in Palisades. Here are its Pizza Menu Options

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Selections Include “The Daniele” and “The Bianco” By Zach Armstrong Jemma Pizzeria, from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has officially...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

New Principal Named for McKinley Elementary School

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

She Began Her Career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Rural Schools The Santa Monica-Malibu School District approved the appointment...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, Upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace,...

Le Cashmere
Hard, News

New Abbot Kinney Clothing Store Will Host Art Galleries and Workshops

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It is an upcycling project between clothing brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE By Zach Armstrong A new store on...
News, Video

(Video) Dancing Violinist Charms Holiday Shoppers on Third Street Promenade

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @palisadesnews This dressed-up violonist danced and...

Official
News

Dive into Enchantment: LA’s Immersive Holiday Event, Holiday Road, Returns for its 4th Year

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

Experience the magic with larger-than-life installations, Christmas lights, Santa, and More LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Silver Triangle Property Lists for Under $2M

December 18, 2023

Read more
December 18, 2023

Envisioned by the globally acclaimed and decorated Architect, Amit Apel A development opportunity has surfaced in Venice’s sought-after Silver Triangle...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$1.4M Mobile Home in Pacific Palisades Now on Market

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled at the quiet end of a cul-de-sac, this residence is tucked away in the bluffs This fully-renovated mobile, on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

In-Progress Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Lists for Under $6M

December 17, 2023

Read more
December 17, 2023

Nestled in the family-friendly Alphabet Streets neighborhood An in-progress home built by Thomas James Homes is on the market in...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Searching for Gift Ideas?  Check out these for a Holiday win!

December 16, 2023

Read more
December 16, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @palisadesnews With something for...
Hard, News

Federal Investigation Looks Into Anti-Semitic Discrimination at SMC

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Palisades Village
Hard, News

Prenatal and Postnatal Fitness Classes for Mothers

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

The program caters to mothers, providing a supportive community and fitness regimens tailored to every stage of motherhood. Through December...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @palisadesnews Fans rushed to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR