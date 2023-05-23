As Federal Covid Reporting Comes To An End, LA County Reporting Will Continue

Photo: Getty Photos

LA County Will Still Monitor Covid Transmission Trends And Severity 

By Dolores Quintana

The Federal Covid Public Health Emergency officially ended on Thursday, May 11, and with the end of that declaration, Federal Covid reporting ended after 97 weeks. However, Los Angeles County Public Health has announced that they will still collect and monitor local Covid information and trends in an effort to continue to protect the vulnerable citizens of the county. 

According to their press release, Los Angeles County Health intends to use “timely local data will be used to identify trends and provide appropriate guidance and resources, giving residents the tools to make informed decisions about personal and community risk when needed. Public Health will utilize the CDC’s hospital admission levels and guidance to inform Los Angeles County’s local public health response.

In alignment with CDC, Public Health views hospitalization data as an important metric to track the severity of illness and the healthcare system’s capacity. Because hospitalization data is a lagging indicator, meaning it may take a few weeks of increased transmission for the count of hospitalized patients to increase, Public Health will also monitor other measures that reflect transmission levels.”

Weekly reporting of COVID-19 case counts, wastewater levels, and the percentage of COVID-related emergency department visits will continue. They will also track the seven Early Alert Signals, which are the warning signs of a major increase in the severity and increases of transmission of Covid among the local population. Some of these indicators are increases in infections in nursing homes and among centers that render services to the unhoused. 

Residents who want to observe the data can go to the Covid Response Plan website for Los Angeles County. LA County Health also stressed that vaccination is still one of the best tools to avoid Covid infection. Everyone ages six months and older should have at least one dose of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which provides substantial protection against newer Omicron strains. Residents can visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español) to find a vaccination location near them.

For the week ending 05/17/2023, these are the Covid totals for Los Angeles County:

Weekly cases reported: 2,323

SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration as a percentage of the Winter 2022-2023 peak concentration value: 10%

The 7-day average of the percent of Emergency Department (ED) encounters classified as coronavirus-related: 3%

The 7-day average number of COVID-positive hospitalizations: 222

Weekly deaths reported: 20

The report also notes that “Case counts are an underrepresentation of the true number of infections, largely due to home tests which are not reported to DPH. Despite this, the trend in reported case counts from week to week is still an indicator of overall trends in transmission. Due to a transition in data source necessitated by the end of the federal public health emergency, this value represents the average number of hospitalizations for the 7-day period ending 5/14/23, rather than 5/16/23.”

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Denise Carolyn Clothing Boutique Closes After Two Decades

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

After more than two decades of business, the Denise Carolyn clothing boutique in Pacific Palisades has closed its doors. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Teen Cancer America Hosting Upcoming Polo Event

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

There Will Be a Performance By Celebrity Gymnast Nia Dennis and a Tasting Booth By Celebrity Chef Nate Appleman. Teen...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Applications Open for Minecraft Extravaganza and Mods Summer Camp

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Camp Accommodates Children Aged 4 To 14 And Will Be Held From June 12 To June 16. Academy of...

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 22, 2023

Read more
May 22, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) Former Pharmacy Space Goes Up For Lease

May 20, 2023

Read more
May 20, 2023

The former space for the Pharmaca space in Pacific Palisades is on the market. @palisadesnews Former Pharmaca space in Palisades...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Smart Home” in Palisades Goes On Market For Over $7M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Home Includes Solar Energy Systems For The Home And Pool Which Can Be Converted To Saltwater If Desired. By...

Photo: Instagram: @gillottarmy
News, Real Estate

Former Snap Executive Buys Palisades Home for Over $15M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The News Comes After His New Company Announced It Would Open An Office In Los Angeles. By Zach Armstrong Ben...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Village Starbucks Undergoes Renovation

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Starbucks located on Sunset Blvd across from the Palisades Village is currently undergoing renovations. @palisadesnews The Palisades Village Starbucks,...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: Bart Bartholomew
News

Maryam Zar named Women of the Year by State Senator Ben Allen

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Zar, a lawyer and decade-long resident of the Palisades alongside her husband and three children, holds a number of positions...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Deceased Body Found At Will Rogers State Beach

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Responders Have Estimated That The Man Was In The Water For About Two Or Three Days. By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Global Magazine Ranks Best Malibu Restaurants

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The 21 Restaurant List Was Made By A Magazine That Has Editorial Recommendations To 333 Cities. By Zach Armstrong TimeOut,...

Photo: Instagram: @geoffreysmalibu
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu Restaurant Ranks in National “Best Brunch Restaurants”

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

OpenTable Analyzed More Than 13 Million Reviews, With Restaurants Needing To Have A Minimum Score And Number Of Reviews By...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

>

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR