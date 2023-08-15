Authorities Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Malibu Woman With Dementia

She Is Described as a Caucasian Female, Standing at 5 Feet 6 Inches Tall and Weighing 105 Pounds

Authorities are seeking assistance in locating a 75-year-old woman who was recently seen in Malibu.

The individual in question, Candace Nyhus Poag, is afflicted with dementia and other medical conditions necessitating medication. Her most recent sighting occurred on July 29 at 1:46 p.m. along the 6400 block of Cavalleri Road, situated in proximity to Kanan Dume Road, as detailed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Candace Nyhus Poag is described as a Caucasian female, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. During her last sighting, she was attired in a red hoodie and sweatpants.

Authorities have noted a potential destination for her in Woodland Hills.

Individuals possessing any information pertaining to Poag’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or via online channels.