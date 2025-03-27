Bacio di Latte Set to Serve Gelato From New Downtown Santa Monica Spot

Bacio di Latte offers a range of flavors, including classic options like Stracciatella, Pistachio, and Hazelnut

Italian gelato chain Bacio di Latte is expanding its presence in Los Angeles with a new location in downtown Santa Monica. The shop, which has gained a following for its rich, freshly made gelato, will take over the space formerly occupied by Jamba Juice at 331 Santa Monica Blvd.

The expansion marks the latest addition to Bacio di Latte’s growing list of locations in Southern California, including shops in Century City, Brentwood, and Marina del Rey. Window coverings at the new Santa Monica storefront indicate the business is preparing to open soon, though an official opening date has not been announced.

Founded in 2011 by brothers Edoardo and Luigi, Bacio di Latte began in Milan, Italy, with a focus on traditional gelato-making techniques. The company sources ingredients from various global suppliers, including pistachios from Italy, chocolate from Belgium, and dairy from family farms in Sonoma County, California. The gelato is made fresh daily in each store.

Bacio di Latte offers a range of flavors, including classic options like Stracciatella, Pistachio, and Hazelnut, as well as fruit-based sorbets. The company also introduces new flavors every three weeks.

The Santa Monica location is one of several new shops the company has planned for the region, with upcoming openings also expected in Studio City, Calabasas, Beverly Hills, and Topanga.