Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica

In a world where adults are rediscovering passions and hobbies, many are turning to ballet for its combination of physical exercise and mental clarity. Westside Ballet of Santa Monica’s Adult Showcase 2024 is a testament to this resurgence, featuring inspiring stories from dedicated dancers of all ages.

The showcase will take place on Saturday, August 3rd, at 1pm and 5pm at New Roads School’s Moss Theatre in Santa Monica.

Among the over 70 dancers performing are several interesting locals, each with uniquely individual journeys into the adult ballet scene: Deirdre Richards of West LA, Pauline Cheng of Mar Vista, Liliana Maria Isella of Santa Monica, Bari Grossman of West Hollywood, and the partnership of Aileen Hui of El Segundo and Daniel Grzelak from Marina del Rey. Each of them brings a unique background but shares a deep passion for ballet, which has profoundly enriched their lives.

James Ady, a teacher at Westside Ballet, reflects on the transformative power of ballet: “Ballet can help you improve your posture, balance, strength, flexibility, and coordination. It can also help you reduce stress, boost your mood, enhance your creativity, and connect with others who share your passion. Ballet is a lifelong journey that can enrich your life in so many ways.”

Westside Ballet has been offering adult ballet classes for over 50 years, catering to all levels of experience and ability. Whether beginners looking to learn the basics, or advanced dancers refining their technique, Westside Ballet has classes for everyone. The school is committed to providing opportunities for its adult students to perform and showcase their skills.

Aileen Hui, a software engineer, and Daniel Grzelak, a high school teacher, have found a renewed sense of purpose through ballet. Hui began her ballet training in Japan, attended the London School of Ballet in Hong Kong, and later joined Pasadena Dance Theatre. Grzelak started his ballet training at age 15, studied the Vaganova method at the Massachusetts Academy of Ballet, and danced with Colorado Ballet before taking a decade-long break. “Ballet has given me a way to decompress and express myself creatively. It’s something I look forward to every week,” says Hui.

Dancing together has strengthened their relationship and provided a unique way to connect. Grzelak adds, “It’s amazing to see how we can balance our demanding careers with the grace and discipline that ballet offers.” They will be performing in “In Waiting,” choreographed by Dani Savka to Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons recomposed by Max Richter.

Sheila Paloma, a professional jazz dancer from the South Bay, shares a similar sentiment. “During COVID, I thought I wouldn’t find another ballet studio that had a welcoming adult community and teachers willing to push their adult students,” Paloma shares. “But then I found Westside School of Ballet. It has been a completely life-changing experience.”For Bari Grossman of West Hollywood, ballet has been a transformative journey. “I never thought I’d have the chance to dance on stage again,” Grossman reflects. “Participating in the Westside Ballet Adult Showcase has been an absolute dream come true. These women have taught me that anything is possible, at any age, if you’re willing to put in the dedication and effort.” Grossman will be dancing in Dani Savka’s piece, “In Waiting,” to Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons recomposed by Max Richter.

Santa Monica resident Liliana Maria Isella views ballet as more than a hobby. “I no longer consider ballet a hobby or a passion but a way of life that has transformed, challenged, and questioned every aspect of my being,” Isella explains. “Performing in Jeni Jones’ jazz piece, “All This Jazz,” for the upcoming Adult Showcase—alongside Liz Wasynczuk’s choreography of “The Spy Who Loved Me” where I dance en pointe—is something I am both excited and terrified about.”

Pauline Cheng, a project manager for interior construction projects, started her ballet journey as an adult and has been dedicated ever since. “My first teacher was Aimée Gaudo, and she was such a fabulous introduction to adult ballet,” Cheng recalls. “Westside is an embarrassment of riches among teachers. It’s where I feel at home and continue to learn and grow.” She reflects on her journey from a beginner to someone deeply immersed in the ballet community. “One of the biggest things that ballet has done for me as an adult is that it taught me how to be more confident in everything in my life,” says Cheng.

Deirdre Richards, a performance coach and children’s book author, shares her enthusiasm for the adult ballet program. “What Jeni brings to the table as a jazz teacher and choreographer is a strong, grounded, creative, challenging, supportive, educational, communal style. The atmosphere at Westside Ballet is inclusive and enriching, and I am so grateful they have such a strong adult program.” Richards will be performing in “All This Jazz,” choreographed by Jeni Jones.

The Adult Showcase 2024, directed, staged, and choreographed by a distinguished group of faculty, including Adrian Blake Mitchell, Sven Toorvald, Chasen Greenwood, Sadie Black, Natalia Velarde, Erin Rivera-Brennand, Dani Savka, Jenny Jones, and Liz Wasynczuk, promises a diverse blend of classical and contemporary ballet.

Special solo performances will be delivered by Akem Harrison, Daniel Grzelak, Aileen Hui, Rupa Kingston, and Amanda Li. Additionally, the event will feature appearances by Westside School of Ballet alumnae Sorcha Whitley, Maya Zeevi, and Perris McCracken, adding an extra layer of excitement and inspiration to the evening.

The Adult Summer Showcase will feature a diverse and exciting repertoire of ballet pieces, ranging from classical to contemporary, from romantic to comedic, from lyrical to dramatic. Westside Ballet of Santa Monica is known for its commitment to nurturing dancers of all ages and providing a supportive environment for their artistic growth. The adult showcase serves as a testament to the dedication and passion of these dancers, who have embraced the art form as a means of personal expression and fulfillment.

“We are so pleased to have several accomplished choreographers and so many dedicated performers for our 2024 adult showcase,” says Allegra Clegg, Executive Director of Westside School of Ballet. “Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to support Westside Ballet’s adult dance community and enjoy an inspiring afternoon of dance!”



For more information about Westside School of Ballet and its adult ballet program, visit westsideballet.com or Instagram @westsideballet_. Adult Ballet Showcase Tickets are $35 and are available at Westside Ballet’s front desk, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Or phone 310-828-2018.