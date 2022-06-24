Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Lists for $16.29 million in Pacific Palisades

635 Casale Road property hits market

By Dolores Quintana

In the Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, a new Bauhaus-inspired yet contemporary six-bedroom and nine-bathroom mansion has now been listed for sale for $16.29 million and is located at 1635 Casale Road.

The listing describes the home by saying “Designed by Richard Gemigniani, in collaboration with Palisades Development Company, the home boasts an intentional and purposeful design that unifies form and function while creating an experience that captures the breathtaking views of coastline views, natural light and surrounding nature. Featuring three levels, the home boasts dual entertainment rooms, a full bar, chef’s kitchen with Wolf appliances, a climatized wine lounge, gym and wellness center, an elevator and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.”

The listing further expounds on the mansion’s amenities in more detail and adds, “Architect Richard Gemigniani partnered with Palisades Development Company and used a balanced modernist style, inspired by some of the most influential visionaries: Irving Gill, Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. The team intentionally applied purposeful design that unifies form and function, creating an experience that integrates perfectly with the city to coastline views, natural light, and the property site. Enter the vaulted foyer with illuminating skylights to a beautifully exposed floating wooden staircase, paired with a wall of split-face Jerusalem limestone. The main level introduces dual entertainment rooms, full bar, a black forest, a book-matched, marble fireplace, a guest suite, and a high-end kitchen with Wolf appliances, a walk-in pantry, Perla Venata Quartzite and Alpinus granite countertops. Experience seamless indoor-outdoor flow that ties into the natural landscape and leads you to multiple deck spaces, a pool, spa, cascading limestone water feature, and al fresco dining, accessible from all living areas. Below, enjoy an oversized, state-of-the-art home theater with a high-definition projector, a wine lounge with climatized, glass door wine cellar, a gym and wellness center with a cedar-lined dry sauna and shower, another guest suite, extra-large laundry room, and a three-car garage with ample storage. Take the elevator upstairs to more expansive views from the Santa Monica Bay and Queen’s Necklace to the City Lights and Getty Museum, creating a panoramic scene from several rooms, including the luxury primary suite, complete with a Thermasol steam-shower and free-standing tub.”

The listing agents are Cynthia Gates at Douglas Elliman, and Aaron Kirman, Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe, Emily Gaul and Lucas Cintra of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and you can peruse the listing yourself here.