Ben Affleck Buys $20.5 Million Home in Pacific Palisades: Report

Rumors of Marital Issues Have Intensified Since May,

Actor Ben Affleck has reportedly bought a new $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, further fueling speculation about the status of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. According to TMZ, Affleck closed escrow on the property, which features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, and a guest house.

This development comes as Affleck and Lopez’s 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate remains unsold. The couple listed the home for $68 million earlier this month after initially attempting to sell it off-market in June. They purchased the Beverly Hills property for $61 million last year.

Rumors of marital issues have intensified since May, when the couple was last seen together, and they did not celebrate their second wedding anniversary as a pair. Lopez recently marked her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without Affleck, further stoking speculation about their relationship.

Affleck, 51, has been residing in a $100,000-per-month rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home in Brentwood.