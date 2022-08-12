Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

Photo: The Agency

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million

By Dolores Quintana

Ben Affleck has put his Pacific Palisades bachelor home on the market since his marriage to his new wife Jennifer Lopez as reported by The Dirt.com.

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million and has now put the mansion up for sale for $29.999 million or $10 million more than his original purchase price. 

The home has seven bedrooms and nine baths with 13,453 square feet of living space and was brand new when Affleck bought the property. It was built in the East Coast Traditional style and sits behind gates near the Palisades Riviera Country Club on just over a half an acre of land at 1172 Napoli Drive.

This move is one brought on by the marriage and Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s new blended family. According to The Dirt.com, the couple is now looking at $50 million mansion to house their four children with their previous spouses even though they already own a number of properties in their real estate portfolios. Currently, according to The Dirt.com, the couple and their children are staying in the rental property owned by James Packer in Beverly Hills until a current remodel of Lopez’s Bel Air mansion is completed. 

The home’s listing says, “Immediately making an impression with a grand facade and lush front yard, the home features a columned front porch, a three-car garage and a motor court. Inside, ceilings soar overhead and a curved staircase greets guests in the foyer. Find a lovely sitting room with box beamed ceilings and bay windows, a formal dining room with a statement chandelier and an enticing family room with a fireplace and a wall of glass that opens to the tranquil outdoor space. Dine al fresco under the covered patio (complete with heaters, a fireplace and a flatscreen), cook a delicious meal in the outdoor kitchen, lounge poolside, soak in the spa or have a splash of fun with the waterslide. Enjoy an expansive lawn, raised garden beds, a gorgeous guesthouse with a kitchenette and bathroom and the privacy created by surrounding ficus trees.”

The home is being sold by The Agency and its listing agents are Santiago Arana and Zac Mostame.

The listing additionally describes the interior of the home stating, “The kitchen provides chic blue cabinetry, Miele appliances, marble countertops, a dining area and a long window seat that looks out onto the garden. A butler’s pantry adds ease and a secondary family room features gorgeous wallpaper. A perfect work-from-home retreat, the stylish office includes a wall of built-ins and elegant wainscoting. The magnificent primary suite features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, a spa-like bathroom, an exquisite walk-in closet and a balcony. Additionally, find a wellness room, upstairs lounge, laundry room with four machines, spectacular theater, lower level rec room with a full bar, a temperature-controlled, walk-in wine cellar and a gym.”

in News, Real Estate
