Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison

By Sam Catanzaro

A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10 years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for assistance securing a $45 million county lease. 

Arman Gabaee, 61, a.k.a. “Arman Gabay,” of Beverly Hills, plead guilty April 27 to one count of bribery, a crime that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Gabaee will enter his guilty plea on May 2 before United States District Judge George H. Wu. He also has agreed to pay a fine of at least $1,149,000 and any restitution ordered.

Gabaee was a co-founder and co-managing partner of the Charles Company, a Hollywood-based commercial and residential real estate development firm. The then-county official whom Gabaee bribed was Thomas M. Shepos, 72, of Palmdale, who worked in Los Angeles County’s Real Estate Division and was involved in awarding contracts to real estate developers and contractors.

According to his plea agreement, beginning no later than 2011 and continuing until April 2017, Gabaee paid Shepos bribes and kickbacks of approximately $1,000 per month in exchange for county leases, preferential contract terms, non-public information and other benefits. From December 2016 when Shepos began cooperating to April 2017, Gabaee paid Shepos $6,000 in cash bribes during meetings Shepos secretly recorded at the direction of the FBI.

Further, in 2017, Gabaee offered to buy Shepos a Northern California home – then worth more than $1 million – in exchange for Shepos’ assistance securing a county lease in the Hawthorne Mall, which Gabaee owned and was redeveloping. 

“Gabaee wanted the county to enter into a 10-year, $45 million lease for county departments to rent office space in the Hawthorne Mall,” prosecutors said. 

During other secretly recorded meetings with Shepos, Gabaee first offered to purchase him a home listed at $1,199,000 in Sonoma County. Upon learning that this property was already in escrow, Gabaee offered to buy Shepos a different house, listed at $1,095,000, and also located in Sonoma County. Gabaee placed two offers on this property, first for $1,035,000 and later for $1,065,000. Gabaee admitted in his plea agreement that he rescinded the second offer hours after he made it because FBI agents had approached and informed him that they were aware of his bribes to Shepos.

Shepos pleaded guilty in November 2018 to one count of making false statements to federal investigators who were investigating his financial relationship with Gabaee and one count of subscribing to a false tax return related to payments he received from Gabaee. Shepos is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

in Crime, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

April 30, 2022

Read more
April 30, 2022

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...

Photo: Marc Angeles/The Agency
Real Estate

David Hyun-Designed Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Home on Sale for $8 Million

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Former home of Gary and Jean Concoff on market By Dolores Quintana A David Hyun-designed Rustic Canyon “treehouse” home has...
Crime, News

Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
News

Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Palisades resident also sentenced in federal case The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

A rendering of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway Agoura Hills. Credit: Official.
News

Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News

New Sport Comes to Palisades Recreation Center

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Palisades Recreation Center will add pickleball to their official spring program as of May 1 By Dolores Quintana USA Pickleball...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Lavish Estate Was Listed For $500 Million But Sold For Much Less

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The mansion that was hyped as one of the biggest, most expensive and most luxurious in the...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million By Dolores Quintana ​​The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman,...

Photo: ​​Ryan Lahiff.
News, Real Estate

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR