Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus

Photo: YouTube

Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration

Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump student celebration after the election. Principal Drew Stewart issued a statement after school officials had to step in to calm the rowdy gathering, where a crowd of mostly male students gathered to jump up and down and chant slogans with some wearing red MAGA hats and wearing Trump flags around their shoulders. A student posted a video of the scene on TikTok

Beverly Hills is one of the rare cities in Los Angeles where the voters in four out of six precincts gave Donald Trump more votes than Kamala Harris, according to Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s data via the Los Angeles Times. Beverly Hills residents Gina Bisignano and Dr.Simone Gold plead guilty to taking part in the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C. The city is also the site of a semi-regular pro-Trump rally.

The email sent to parents said, “We have had ongoing exercises of student political speech over the past 2 days,” Stewart wrote in the email, according to the Times. “Starting tomorrow, students will continue to be able to exercise this right individually but will be restricted in their right to assemble. These assemblies have ended up creating a disruption to normal school activities and has also left many students feeling unsafe and unwelcome.”

During the video, a security guard holds up one of the flags and the crowd erupted into cheers. 

The limits on expression are related to gatherings of large groups. Individuals are allowed to express their views, but group expressions are not going to be allowed for student safety. Students will not be allowed to jump, gather in circles, or shout. Michael Bregy, the Beverly Hills Unified Superintendent said, “We value students ’ freedom of expression and encourage respectful civic engagement,” but that staff “acted swiftly to de-escalate when expressions crossed into disruption.”, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

A source told the Times that some students had flags that were on poles, which can clearly be seen in the TikTok video, and that violates the educational code.

in News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
Hard, News

Here’s How Pacific Palisades Voted in The 2024 General Election

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

See How Ballots Were Cast in Palisades’ Five Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how Pacific Palisades voted...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
News, Upbeat

Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.” WRISE Los Angeles,...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
Hard, News

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...
News, Upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR