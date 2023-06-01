Bike Trail Between Will Rogers Beach and Santa Monica Gets an Upgrade

Comprehensive Improvements Resulted in a Safer Experience

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, spanning 22 miles along the coast between Will Rogers State Beach and Torrance, has undergone comprehensive improvements, resulting in a safer and more convenient experience for users, Patch.com reported.

Los Angeles County officials recently revealed enhancements to a 0.6-mile section of the trail, specifically between Santa Monica and Will Rogers. This particular stretch had previously been characterized by its narrow width, inadequate lighting, and shared usage by both pedestrians and cyclists.

However, following the completion of the project, the entire trail now boasts dedicated lanes for both pedestrians and cyclists. This improvement extends from the Palisades, through Santa Monica and Marina del Rey, encompassing the South Bay’s Strand, and culminating at Torrance Beach.

The enhancements aim to enhance safety, ease congestion, and provide an enhanced recreational experience for individuals utilizing the Marvin Braude Bike Trail.