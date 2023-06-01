Bike Trail Between Will Rogers Beach and Santa Monica Gets an Upgrade

Photo: Getty Images

Comprehensive Improvements Resulted in a Safer Experience

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, spanning 22 miles along the coast between Will Rogers State Beach and Torrance, has undergone comprehensive improvements, resulting in a safer and more convenient experience for users, Patch.com reported.

Los Angeles County officials recently revealed enhancements to a 0.6-mile section of the trail, specifically between Santa Monica and Will Rogers. This particular stretch had previously been characterized by its narrow width, inadequate lighting, and shared usage by both pedestrians and cyclists.

However, following the completion of the project, the entire trail now boasts dedicated lanes for both pedestrians and cyclists. This improvement extends from the Palisades, through Santa Monica and Marina del Rey, encompassing the South Bay’s Strand, and culminating at Torrance Beach.

The enhancements aim to enhance safety, ease congestion, and provide an enhanced recreational experience for individuals utilizing the Marvin Braude Bike Trail.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

Community Council Announces Officer Nominations

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Four Nominations Were Made By Zach Armstrong The Nominating Committee nominated candidates for each of the officer roles for the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Blood Drive Coming to Palisades Woman’s Club

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

After a Challenging Month, Red Cross Is Coming to Palisades The Red Cross Team put out this message: Time is...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...
News, Video

(Video) Come Inside This Garden-Themed Cafe in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Matthew’s Garden Cafe in the Pacific Palisades has a magnificent @palisadesnews This garden themed restaurant is in Pacific Palisades #pacificpalisades...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here Are Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in Pacific Palisades

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

These Plant-Based Options Are for Locals or Those Visiting By Zach Armstrong Pacific Palisades offers an array of high quality...

Photo: Instagram: @modomio_palisades
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What’s The Most Expensive Menu Item at Modo Mio?

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

For Guests Who Wish To Try The Northern Italian Cuisine, How Much Could They Be Paying? By Zach Armstrong Modo...
News, Video

(Video) PPBA Championship Week Happening at Rec Center

May 31, 2023

Read more
May 31, 2023

This week is the championship week for the Pacific Palisades Baseball Association. @palisadesnews PPBA Championship Week starts at Palisades Recreation...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Car Crashes Into Palisades Home

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

Choppers Were Heard Overhead With Police and EMS Arriving on Scene. By Zach Armstrong A car crashed into a home...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Classical Composer to Make St. Matthew’s Music Guild Debut

May 30, 2023

Read more
May 30, 2023

The Choir and Soloists Will Deliver the World Premiere of “A Hymn to Life” Los Angeles-based composer Dante De Silva...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Pandemic-Induced Rent Debt Crisis Threatens Housing Stability

May 28, 2023

Read more
May 28, 2023

Low-Wage Workers and Communities of Color Disproportionately Affected By Dolores Quintana  Rental debt is an out-of-control problem that has worsened...
News, Video

(Video) What’s It Like To Buy a Home In Palisades Right Now?

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

We spoke with James Respondek of Rodeo Realty on the current state of Palisades real estate market. @palisadesnews Local realtor...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Community Council Could Support Reducing Light Pollution From Buildings, Private Development

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Under a Motion, the PCC Would Request the City Implement Five Principles. By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Community Council might...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Beyonce and Jay-Z Break California Record With Malibu Purchase

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

The Previous Record-Holder Was Billionaire Venture Capitalist Marc Andreessen. Jay-Z and Beyoncé have set a new record in California’s real...
News, Video

(Video) Homelessness Exacerbated by Santa Monica Rail and Bus System

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

The METRO and public bus system has reportedly been a large factor in Santa Monica’s homeless population. @palisadesnews Homelessness in...
News, Video

(Video) This Is Where Palisades Was Found

May 26, 2023

Read more
May 26, 2023

Founders Oak Island is where the Pacific Palisades was found in 1922. @palisadesnews Founders Oak Island is where Pacific Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR