Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman

Day Roda. Photo: GoFundMe.

Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences

By Susan Payne

A body found on the side of the roadway in Malibu has been identified by family members as a transgender woman, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 

Found Dec. 1 in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, the cause of death has not been determined, according to sheriff’s officials. Investigators found no obvious signs of trauma. 

Pending notification of relatives, the body’s identification has not been released by coroners, according to NBC Los Angeles, however, family members identified the person as Day Rodas, age 27. 

The LGBT Center in Los Angeles released a statement via Instagram regarding Rodas’ death: 

“We at the Los Angeles LGBT Center are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Day Rodas, our colleague and friend, and express our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Day was a vital member of the Center, working with our Community Health Program, and she worked devotedly during her tenure to keep LGBTQ+ people educated, informed and safe.

“We are so proud of the work that Day did for the Center and our community. Shortly after joining our team, Day announced that she identified as a transgender woman. Her colleagues and family alike have expressed that Day seemed like she was beginning a new chapter – one where she could finally be her authentic self. To have her life cut short in this moment – and under such troubling circumstances – makes her loss all the more heartbreaking.

“We cannot honor the life of Day Rodas without naming that violence against transgender people – particularly transgender women of color – is at an all-time high. Her passing comes shortly after Transgender Day of Remembrance, where we mourned at least 38 people in the community who we lost to acts of violence. We are witnessing a rise in anti-trans political rhetoric and cultural phobia that contribute to hate crimes against transgender people, many of which go unsolved. In the moments following Day’s passing last week, she was repeatedly misgendered by authorities and the local news media. We categorically condemn such carelessness, and we will do everything in our power to make sure these forces recognize our colleague as she deserves.

“We commit to honoring Day’s life by continuing her work helping our community, and to ensure that transgender people are treated in our society with the dignity and justice that they deserve.”

In a GoFundMe page created by Rodas’ sister, she was described as “the most forgiving person who strongly advocated for LGBTQ rights” according to the NBC report. 

“She recently started living her life authentically as she came out to friends and family about being a trans woman. She was the most forgiving person who strongly advocated for LGBTQ rights. She had so much love for family and friends and she saw the good in everyone … after being afraid for 27 years, she only got to live freely without fear for only six months which breaks our hearts,” her younger sister wrote.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

in News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

Kitten P-112. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich.
News

Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...

Day Roda. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?

December 8, 2022

Read more
December 8, 2022

Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...

Pre-professional dancer Lilly Olvera and professional guest artist Maté Szentes receive standing ovations at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last weekend. Olvera starred as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Szentes as her Cavalier, pictured here with company soloists (from right) Sofia Strauser, Isabel Bugacov, Kalea Harrison, Shanghai Kaye, Sawyer Jordan, and Dylan Weinstein. Photo: Anne Slattery.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Ballet Sells Out the Broad Stage for 9th Year in Residence

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The performance company’s 49th Season of the Holiday Classic featured several Palisades Dancers The longest-running NUTCRACKER production in SoCal returned...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

Read more
December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News

Local Artist Carries out Acorn Planting Project in the Santa Monica Mountains

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art By Keemia Zhang  Los Angeles artist Rebecca Youseff is carrying out a project...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

Read more
December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

City of Malibu Press Release The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

December 5, 2022

Read more
December 5, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Approves $5.1 Million in Transportation Projects for CD-11

December 3, 2022

Read more
December 3, 2022

Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
News, Real Estate

LA Home Prices Drop for Third Month in a Row

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

 Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
News, Real Estate

Dr. Dre Lists Longtime Malibu Home for $20 Million

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

8,843 square-foot beachside home features recording studio and sunken living room By Dolores Quintana Rap mogul and super producer Dr....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR