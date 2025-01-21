Bowlero in Mar Vista Rebrands as “Lucky Strike”

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a community fixture

Bowlero Mar Vista has undergone a transformation, rebranding as Lucky Strike, signaling a new chapter for the longstanding bowling alley on Venice Boulevard. The updated venue now sports a sleek black and red exterior adorned with the Lucky Strike logo.

“Lucky Strike is more than just bowling. It is an elevated entertainment destination, taking what you know and love up a level. Imagine exciting new playlists, craft menus, and signature cocktails, all in a vibrant, high-energy venue,” the business stated in an Instagram post announcing the move.

Bowlero, which opened in 2015 following a retro renovation of the original AMF Mar Vista Lanes, had long been a community fixture. The venue, celebrated for its glow-blue lanes, mid-century design touches, and elevated menu offerings, was part of a broader push by Bowlero Corp. to redefine bowling as a luxury experience.

The transition to Lucky Strike comes on the heels of Bowlero Corp.’s $90 million acquisition of Lucky Strike Entertainment in September 2023, a deal that added 14 Lucky Strike locations to Bowlero’s portfolio of over 340 bowling centers nationwide, as reported by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The original AMF Mar Vista Lanes opened in 1960 and was a beloved landmark for decades.