Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Announces Youth of the Year

Anthony S. wins the annual award and scholarship for outstanding leadership and community involvement

The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) recently announced Anthony S. as their prestigious Youth of the Year award winner. The honor recognizes a teen from the Club who demonstrates outstanding academic achievement, leadership skills and acts as an exemplary role model and advocate for BGCM.

This year’s competition featured four strong Teen of the Year contenders: Emily P., Irina C., Anthony S., and Diego A. Each candidate shared a powerful story of their personal challenges, set lofty goals for themselves and spoke to the impact that BGCM has had on their lives. In addition, they all completed a rigorous application process which included essay writing, submitting recommendation letters and interviews.

As BGCM’s Youth of the Year winner, Anthony was awarded a $1,000 scholarship prize and is now in contention for LA County’s own Youth of the Year award. All other finalists were also rewarded with $500 scholarship awards each.

The judges panel for 2023 included Marilyn Figueroa (BGCM Wellness Advisory Board), Marianne Riggins (Malibu City Council), Astrid Hertz (Philanthropist), Stacy Rouse (SMMUSD School Board Member), Adam Sabet (BGCM Board Member) and Amber Vanderbuilt (Community Member).

Established in 1947, Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Club of America’s premier recognition program designed to foster young people’s character building, personal growth and leadership qualities. Teens are eligible to participate at local, state or regional levels annually with this prestigious award honoring excellence across all areas such as service to club, community and family; academic success; moral character; life goals; poise and public speaking abilities.