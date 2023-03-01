Brentwood Welcomes Telefèric Barcelona, Featuring 14 Tapas Options and Extensive Cocktail Menu

Photo: Facebook (@TelefericBarcelona).

Restaurant now open at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Telefèric Barcelona Los Angeles in Brentwood is now open as reported by Eater Los Angeles. It is located at 11930 San Vicente Boulevard and opened its doors on February 18. This restaurant has been in existence for thirty years in Spain and has other locations in the United States in Northern California namely Los Gatos, Palo Alto and Walnut Creek. 

 Xavi and Maria Padrosa are the brother and sister team that owns and run the restaurant group. Before Telefèric the space was occupied by Vincenti Restaurant for two and a half decades. The space has been renovated with interior design by Maria Padrosa and Trenchs Studios and has two private rooms and a lounge area for guests. 

Tapas are a large part of the menu following the Spanish tradition and origins of Telefèric with a grand total of 14 tapas options including gambas al ajillo, patatas bravas, and jamón Ibérico de bellota. The platos or entrees include a 40 oz Catalan Tomahawk or prime rib-eye ‘chuletón, prime Wellington, Catalan cod and truffled cannelloni, paellas, greens or salads, and a delicious looking roster of Spanish style desserts curated by executive chef Oscar Cabezas. The restaurant also has an extensive cocktail menu, sangrias, and a selection of Spanish beers. Curiously, the drink menu has a section devoted only the Gin and Tonics so G&T fans will be pleased.

According to Eater Los Angeles, Telefèric will be adding a market space to the restaurant called  El Merkat, which will sell Spanish products, grab-and-go items, paella kits, and Spanish wine.

