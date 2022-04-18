Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022

* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums
* “A Run For Love” Remembering Brianna Kupfer Held for Charity
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

April 18, 2022

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Muse Rocker Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion Off Market

April 15, 2022

Musician has left Laurel Canyon for the pedigreed Palisades By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

P-102, a six-week old mountain lion kitten, was found with three different types of anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds in her liver. Photo: National Park Service
News

Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia

April 14, 2022

A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...
Family, Video

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

April 14, 2022

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Video, Wellness

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Video, Wellness

Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.
News, Upbeat Beat

Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

April 12, 2022

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...

