Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums
* “A Run For Love” Remembering Brianna Kupfer Held for Charity
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates
April 18, 2022 Staff Writer
Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will...
New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs
Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...
LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes
Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...
Muse Rocker Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion Off Market
Musician has left Laurel Canyon for the pedigreed Palisades By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic...
DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World
Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter
April 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...
Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia
April 14, 2022 Staff Writer
A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...
Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Staff Writer
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...
Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance
April 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service
April 12, 2022 Staff Writer
NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans
April 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School
April 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident By Sam Catanzaro Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates
Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will...Read more
POPULAR
Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...Read more