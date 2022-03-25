Cathay Palisades, the Only Chinese Restaurant in Pacific Palisades, Suddenly Loses Its Lease

Anderson Real Estate has decided not to renew their lease. 

By Dolores Quintana

After 33 years, Cathay Palisades – the Palisades’ only Chinese restaurant, will be closing its doors after the property management company Topa Management, which is part of Anderson Real Estate, has decided not to renew their lease. 

Cathay Palisades is a beloved staple of the community that has been serving Mandarin-style recipes at 15315 Antioch Street since 1989. Their website states that “By using new cooking techniques and methods, we have updated classic Chinese dishes to be healthier and more enjoyable for the modern palate.” This cooking style and cuisine have been very popular in the area for a long time. 

Audrey Leung, wife of owner David Leung and general manager of Cathay Palisades said, “We’ve never had any problems or owed money. David told them that if they wanted to raise the rent or wanted the restaurant to make improvements on the property, that they would do that and the management company refused,” 

Leung said, “The only reason that was given is that Topa Management is changing their ‘tenant mix’ to be more upscale,”

David and Audrey have been trying to find a new location for their restaurant since last October but have still not been able to find a property in the Palisades area. Audrey Leung said, “If they can’t find a space in the Palisades by late April or May, they may just close up shop and retire.” The owners feel that their restaurant’s strength comes from the community of the Palisades. 

Audrey and David wanted to thank their customers and members of the community for all the love that they have given to the restaurant. She said that they are so touched and really appreciate their customers’ support. Even though what is happening is disappointing, they seek and have found comfort from being part of the community. She stated that there is no other Chinese restaurant in the area for Palisadians. She added that all they need is a good restaurant space. 

If you have any suggestions or know of any space that might be available that would be suitable for Cathay Palisades to rent, Cathay Palisades owners welcome those suggestions and you can feel free to send those suggestions to them via email at cathaypalisades@gmail.com.

