CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

Photo: CDC

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On September 6, 2024, Milo’s Poultry Farms recalled eggs including eggs from Tony’s Fresh Market eggs, which is owned by Milo’s Poultry Farms. All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with Milo’s Poultry Farms,’ including all expiration dates, as well as all carton sizes of Tony’s Fresh Market’ branded eggs, under all expiration dates, have been recalled and present a danger of illness. 

As of Sept. 6, 2024, 65 cases of Salmonella infections have been reported across nine states. The illnesses began between May 23 and Aug. 10, 2024. Of the 63 individuals with available information, 24 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Symptoms of severe Salmonella include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, intense vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down, signs of dehydration, such as lack of peeing, dry mouth, and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs. The majority of illnesses occurred in Wisconsin and Illinois; but people have been sickened in California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, and Virginia. According to the CDC, the tally of people who have fallen ill is likely an undercount of the actual number of people who have been infected because many people recover from Salmonella infections without seeking medical attention and are not tested. Additionally, more recent illnesses may not yet be included due to the time required to determine whether they are part of the outbreak.

Public health officials are gathering data from those affected, including information about their demographics and food consumption in the week leading up to their illnesses. This information is crucial to tracing the source of the outbreak, which has been identified as eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms.

The CDC and FDA continue to monitor the situation and advise consumers to follow food safety practices, such as thoroughly cooking eggs and avoiding raw or undercooked eggs.

