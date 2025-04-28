Chamber Music Palisades to Present Premiere and Classical Works at April Concert

The performance will feature compositions by French composers Jacques Ibert, Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Francis Poulenc, alongside the world premiere of *Cross Talk*

Chamber Music Palisades will present a varied program of classical and contemporary works during an evening concert on Wednesday, April 30, at 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Santa Monica.

The performance will feature compositions by French composers Jacques Ibert, Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Francis Poulenc, alongside the world premiere of *Cross Talk*, a new piece by Los Angeles composer Adrienne Albert, written for flute, clarinet, and piano.

Also on the program are Gustav Holst’s *Jupiter* from *The Planets*, arranged for wind quintet and piano, and Sergei Rachmaninoff’s *Six Pieces* for four-hand piano.

Performers include pianists Bernadene Blaha and Kevin Fitz-Gerald, flutist and Chamber Music Palisades co-founder Susan Greenberg, and several musicians from major Southern California ensembles, including Judith Farmer (bassoon), Jonathan Davis (oboe), Sergio Coelho (clarinet), and Amy Jo Rhine (horn).

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at [cmpalisades.org](http://cmpalisades.org) or at the door. Full-time students with ID may attend for free. The venue is located at 1008 11th St., with free parking available across the street.