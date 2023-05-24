Check Out Palisades Dolphins 2023-2024 Football Schedule

Palisades Dolphins Football Had An Impressive Run Last Season, And They Hope To Do It Again.

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Charter High School football team had an impressive run last season, and they hope to do it again. The team finished with a record of 10-4 before losing in a fourth round playoff game to Granada Hills Charter. Below are the teams that the Dolphins will face off starting in August.

August 18: v.s. El Camino (Away)

August 25: v.s. Roosevelt (Home)

August 31: v.s. Granada Hills (Home)

September 8: v.s. St. Genevieve (Home)

September 15: BYE

September 23: v.s. Brentwood (Away)

September 29: v.s. Hamilton (Away)

October 6: v.s. Fairfax (Home)

October 13: v.s. Westchester (Away)

October 20: v.s. Venice (Away)

October 27: v.s. University (Home)