Chinese Retailer MINISO Opening Soon on Promenade

By Zach Armstrong

Soon, Santa Monica shoppers will have a one-stop-shop for everything from Sanrio products, to home decor, to tableware, to snacks, to bathroom slippers, to even Disney character products.

Chinese retailer MINISO is set to open a new location at 1418 Third Street Promenade, replacing the Australian clothing retailer Cotton On which formerly held a West L.A. outpost at the address before recently closing.

Founded in 2013 by Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu, MINISO prides itself in the affordability of its “trendy lifestyle products.” As per its website, items include household items (noodles bowls or night lights), health and beauty (lipsticks and perfume), digital (speakers and keyboards) and more. Its featured items also include collaborative collections with brands including Mickey Mouse and Friends, Coca-Cola, Marvel, Tom and Jerry, Minions, and Sesame Street.

“The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics.” as stated in a news release. “Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities.”

Anticipation for the upcoming shop comes as the 6,000-plus store chain is in the midst of an aggressive international expansion. In recent months, the franchise opened stores in San Antonio, TX; Milford, CT; Jersey City, NJ; Ridgeland, MS; along with its second Times Square pop-up. By the end of the year, MINISO aims to add between 550 and 650 new stores worldwide while extending its U.S. presence to Ohio, Tennessee, Colorado and Utah.