City Councilmember Seeks $800K to Fix Temescal Canyon Road

A Portion of the Road Has Experienced Instability From Water Seepage

By Zach Armstrong

Councilmember Traci Park introduced a motion to the Los Angeles City Council to identify funding needed to make repairs on Temescal Canyon Road which has experienced significant infrastructure damage due to winter storms.

The southbound lane of the road between Pacific Coast Highway and West Bowdoin Street has experienced instability from water seepage caused by heavy winter rains earlier this year, according to Park’s motion. The Bureau of Engineering put together a $800,000 mitigation plan to fortify the roadway against damage, but the city must identify and approve the source of that funding before plans go into action.

“I have personally been out there several times and I recognize the significant impacts this is having in your community,” said Park in an uploaded YouTube video. “It turns out the necessary work is going to be more expensive than we initially thought.”

The stretch of TCR is a popular entry point into Pacific Palisades coming from the PCH. Temescal Canyon Park, Palisades Charter High School and Stadium by the Sea are among the buildings and spots located along the portion of TCR impacted by the water damage.